Cuttack Tense After Mob Attack During Durga Idol Immersion; VHP Calls 12-Hour Bandh

Cuttack: The Millennium city of Cuttack remained on the edge on Sunday following the violent incident during Durga Puja idol immersion at Haathi Pokhari Dargha Bazar area, a Muslim-majority region of the city late Saturday night, prompting the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to call for a 12-hour bandh in Cuttack on Monday.

The incident occurred between 1.30 am and 2 am when a mob allegedly objected to songs being played by the Jhanjirimangala Bhagabat Sahi Puja Committee’s procession. It is being alleged that the arguments soon escalated to commotions when a mob comprising Muslims started pelting stones and glass bottles from the rooftops on the procession parties, injuring several revellers, including Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order. Several vehicles and roadside stalls were damaged in the violence. Immersion activities were halted for nearly three hours as Puja committee members staged a dharna demanding the arrest of those responsible. The process resumed under heavy security later on Sunday morning, and the remaining idols were immersed by 9.30 a.m.

According to officials, six people have been arrested so far, and efforts are underway to identify others involved in the stone pelting incident using CCTV footage, drone visuals, and eyewitness accounts. The DCP and the other injured were taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The VHP alleged administrative failure and demanded the immediate transfer of the DCP and the district collector for their “inability to maintain law and order.” The organisation has called a dawn-to-dusk bandh in protest on Monday. “The authorities failed to ensure peaceful immersion despite repeated requests,” a VHP spokesperson said.