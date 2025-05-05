Cuttack Slumboy Shines In Odisha Matric Exam, Eyes NEET Next

Cuttack: More often than not, most of the children staying at Kishan Bazaar slum in the millennium city abandon education, some switch to daily wage work, while others unfortunately fall into the grip of substance abuse, eventually walking on a misdirected path. But Saurabh Samal's accomplishment in the 2025 matriculation examination has come as a ray of hope, for all those slum kids who have either lost or are losing their way.

Despite all the struggles that he and his family members have been facing in the tough conditions of the slum, Saurabh secured 91.5% (549 marks) in the matric exam. When one says struggle, it is glaringly visible. The size of the house, precisely a room, where Saurabh stays with his parents is just enough to accommodate three but six are packed inside. Walls are not plastered. In summer, it is unbearably hot, and it gets flooded during rains. There is only one ceiling fan, which mostly blows hot air during summer, and below that is where Saurabh sits to study.

"Environment doesn't matter. Even a small place is enough if someone seriously wants to study," says the young boy, whose father is a plumber, and mother a homemaker.

While most meritorious students claim they study for at least 10 hours daily before the exams, Saurabh maintained a routine where he fixed only three hours for studies, one hour in morning and two in evening, but with absolute focus. His routine includes one hour revision before attending Mathematics tuition in the morning, from where he heads to school. Then in the evening there is English tuition, post which he dedicated a couple of hours at night for studies without fail.

"It is not about how long you study, but rather how sincerely you do it. That is what matters," he believes.

"My father is struggling everyday to fend for the family. It hurts me to see him toiling day in and day out. Watching his struggles is what motivated me to move forward with a vision," Saurabh says, as he dreams of pursuing Science in Plus-2, and then crack the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to become a doctor.

With tears in her eyes, Saurabh's mother Subhalakshmi Samal shares, "We could not provide him with a conducive environment to study. But I always tell him to study hard and become a good human being. If we could afford better house or better setup for him to student, I am sure he would have scored even more."

"Often, in slums, not many fall in the right track. Parents who guide their children well see them succeed. Others see their children go astray," says his aunt Anusuya Swain.

Even neighbours are equally proud of Saurabh's achievement. "He (Saurabh) is a very good boy, he is dedicated, well-behaved, and always stays focused on his studies. He will do wonders in the future," hopes Sushma Behera.