Cuttack Shop Gutted In Fire Allegedly Caused By Electric Short Circuit

CUTTACK: A major fire broke out in a shop in Cuttack city's Dolamundai area on Tuesday, causing damage to properties worth over Rs 50 lakh. While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, the authorities suspect an electrical short circuit may have triggered the incident.

Locals first noticed thick smoke emanating from the shop, which was located on the top floor of a three-story shopping complex. Upon receiving the alert, five fire tenders from two nearby stations rushed to the scene and worked for about an hour to bring the blaze under control, according to Assistant Fire Officer P.K. Swain.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries in the incident. However, the retail shop, which specializes in suitcases and bags, was completely gutted. Employees reported that the fire started with a blast when one of the staff members turned on an air conditioner.

The fire officer confirmed that efforts to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring stores were successful. An official investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the blaze, he informed.