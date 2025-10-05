ETV Bharat / state

Cuttack Group Clash: Odisha Govt Orders Internet, Social Media Suspension For 24 Hours

Cuttack: The Odisha Government on Sunday ordered temporary suspension of internet and social media services in Cuttack city following a violent clash between two groups.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the suspension came into effect from 7 pm on Sunday and will remain in force till 7 pm on Monday, October 6. The order, signed by Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Home) Satyabrata Sahu, covers the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area, the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) area, and the Baialish Mouza region.

The decision follows a report from the Cuttack district administration, which expressed concern over the misuse of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) for spreading provocative and inflammatory messages. Authorities warned that such activities could disturb public order and peace in the city.

The notification issued by the state govt (ETV Bharat)

The notification cited the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/Public Safety) Rules, 2017, as the legal basis for the order. It directed all mobile and internet service providers to immediately suspend mobile internet, broadband, and other data-based communication services in the affected areas.

“The spread of inflammatory and motivated messages through social media has the potential to disturb public order and peace in Cuttack City,” the notification stated, adding that the temporary suspension was aimed at restoring peace and preventing further escalation.

The Home Department has forwarded copies of the order to all mobile and internet service providers for immediate compliance. Officials appealed to the public to maintain calm and cooperate with the authorities during this period of restriction. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi appealed for peace in the city.

In a statement, the Chief Minister described Cuttack as a 1,000-year-old city known for its unity and brotherhood, and said that its long-standing heritage of communal harmony must be preserved. Former Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik too appealed for peace and asked people to restore peace in the city of brotherhood.