Cuttack Group Clash: Odisha Govt Orders Internet, Social Media Suspension For 24 Hours
The order will remain in force till 7 pm on Monday under which WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram will remain suspended in the city.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 8:35 PM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2025 at 10:16 PM IST
Cuttack: The Odisha Government on Sunday ordered temporary suspension of internet and social media services in Cuttack city following a violent clash between two groups.
According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the suspension came into effect from 7 pm on Sunday and will remain in force till 7 pm on Monday, October 6. The order, signed by Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Home) Satyabrata Sahu, covers the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area, the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) area, and the Baialish Mouza region.
The decision follows a report from the Cuttack district administration, which expressed concern over the misuse of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) for spreading provocative and inflammatory messages. Authorities warned that such activities could disturb public order and peace in the city.
The notification cited the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/Public Safety) Rules, 2017, as the legal basis for the order. It directed all mobile and internet service providers to immediately suspend mobile internet, broadband, and other data-based communication services in the affected areas.
“The spread of inflammatory and motivated messages through social media has the potential to disturb public order and peace in Cuttack City,” the notification stated, adding that the temporary suspension was aimed at restoring peace and preventing further escalation.
The Home Department has forwarded copies of the order to all mobile and internet service providers for immediate compliance. Officials appealed to the public to maintain calm and cooperate with the authorities during this period of restriction. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi appealed for peace in the city.
In a statement, the Chief Minister described Cuttack as a 1,000-year-old city known for its unity and brotherhood, and said that its long-standing heritage of communal harmony must be preserved. Former Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik too appealed for peace and asked people to restore peace in the city of brotherhood.
Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police on Sunday conducted a flag march in the city to restore peace and maintain public confidence. The flag march was conducted under the supervision of senior police officials. Police and security personnel patrolled through the affected localities as a show of strength and to ensure that no further untoward incidents occur.
The incident occurred between 1.30 am and 2 am when a mob allegedly objected to songs being played by the Jhanjirimangala Bhagabat Sahi Puja Committee’s procession. It is being alleged that the arguments soon escalated to commotions when a mob comprising Muslims started pelting stones and glass bottles from the rooftops on the procession parties, injuring several revellers, including Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.
ଦଶହରା ଭସାଣି ସମୟରେ କଟକ ଦରଘା ବଜାରରେ ଘଟିଥିବା ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ସଂଘର୍ଷକୁ ଦୃଢ଼ ନିନ୍ଦା କରୁଛି।— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 4, 2025
ଭାଇଚାରାର ସହର କଟକରେ ଏପରି ଅପ୍ରୀତିକର ସ୍ଥିତି ବେଶ ଚିନ୍ତାଜନକ। ଭସାଣି ସମୟରେ ଢେଲା ପଥର, ବୋତଲ ମାଡ଼ ପରି ଘଟଣା ଏକ ବଡ଼ ସମ୍ବେଦନଶୀଳ ଦିଗକୁ ଇଙ୍ଗିତ କରୁଛି। ଶାନ୍ତିପ୍ରିୟ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଏ ଅଶାନ୍ତିର ବାତାବରଣ କଦାପି ଗ୍ରହଣୀୟ ନୁହେଁ।
ଏପରି…
Clashes erupted on Sunday also when VHP activists took out a rally to garner support for a Cuttack bandh on Monday. Dnyandeo was once again injured in the clash on the day.
Cuttack Additional Commissioner of Police Narsingh Bhol said the situation in the city is under control at present. He said section 163 has been imposed in the city to maintain order from 7 pm on Sunday to 7 pm on Monday. At least 60 platoons of police force have been deployed in the city along with personnel of CAPFs, Bhol said, adding a riot control vehicle has been pressed into service to patrol the affected areas of the city.
Police said DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania took stock of the situation in the city on the day. The DGP will camp in the city on Sunday night. Talking to media, he urged people not to believe in rumours and warned of stringent action against the culprits.
Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous of Congress said she is “saddened and worried” over the development. "Our city is a living example of unity and tradition – where Durga Puja has been celebrated for over 500 years. Those who tried to disrupt this unity, identified through CCTV, drone and mobile footage, should be punished as per the law," Firdous said.
Cuttack Mayor Subhash Chandra Singh too appealed for peace and urged people not to believe in rumours.
Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said those responsible for the violence will be brought to book. He appealed people not to believe in rumours and maintain harmony and peace.
The Commissionerate Police has formed special teams to track down and arrest those involved in the clash. Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh instructed the teams to take swift and strict action against all those found involved in the incident.
