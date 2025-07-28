Swapneswar Das, The Cuttack Fish Seller Who Trains Future Athletes For Free In Odisha

By Narayan Sahoo

Cuttack: Swapneswar Das was not pushed around by the fears in his mind. He was led by the dreams in his heart. Once a national-level athlete, Das' aim to run and win medals ended with an accident, but his dreams did not. He made a truce with destiny and started training young talents in athletics. He sells fish by the day to eke a living, and trains hundreds of sportspersons by the evening.

Now in his mid-30s, Swapneswar from Cuttack’s Nuabazaar locality, was a budding talent and his journey as a sprinter seemed promising. From school days, he was participating in district and state-level competitions in the 400m and 800m races. He reached an important milestones in his career in 2009, when, at the Biju Patnaik Stadium in Sambalpur, he won a silver medal in the 800m event at the state-level meet. This paved his way for participating in the national trials. But destiny took a cruel turn for him. He fell from the terrace of his house and was left with a fractured back and pelvic bone.

The Cuttack Fish Seller Swapneswar Das Who Trains Future Athletes For Free In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

When everyone thought that was the end of his athletic pursuits permanently, Swapneswar rose like a phoenix. When doctors were disappointed and told his family that walking also may not be possible for him, Swapneswar dared to take steps, two or three at a time. But that did not come early, it took him more than six months to stand straight.

“My body healed, but I could never run again, though I walked normally in a year. Sprinting part of my life was over,” Swapneswar says.

But he did not stop at that. He shifted focus and decided to channelise his energy, knowledge of the game and experience to train the next generation. In 2015, he began coaching young athletes at Ravenshaw University Ground and later at the Indoor Stadium in Buxi Bazaar, roughly 10-12 km away from his home. "It is about a 30-km ride every day. On days when I do not sell fish, I reach the training ground early in the morning, but on other days, I train only in the evening," explains the athlete-turned-coach.

Inability to fend for his own expenses and taunts from the family for not being able to earn, Swapneswar followed in his friend's footsteps. "One of my friends used to sell fish for a living. So I found it doable and started selling fish in the local market. My family discouraged me to train the youngsters free of cost but I had by then decided not to charge any fee. Once I started selling fish, the earning sufficed my fuel expenses and I could also contribute to my family," says a determined Swapneswar.

“Dreams should not come with a price tag,” he adds immediately with a smile.

Today, more than 20 young athletes train under him, and some have gone on to win medals at district and state level events. "Not only sports, those trained by me are today employed in the police and Indian Army. That is my biggest achievement," says he.

His student, Soumya Ranjan Sahu, credits Swapneswar for training him. “Earlier I practiced alone. I eyed at medals but winning was only possible after training under Swapneswar Sir since 2019. Since then I started winning medals in 500m, 1000m, 1500m races and even in long jump. Many like me would vouch for the financial help Sir gave us when we could not afford spikes or travel for competitions,” says Soumya with gratitude.

Swapneswar is proud for his students. “I could not make my dream to play come true. That does not matter anymore. I am happy, in fact very happy to see those trained by me do well and play for the country. I could not have asked for more,” he asserts.

The only thing that bothers the coach is the lack of proper stadium, equipment, maybe some support from sports authorities for the sportspersons of the state, Cuttack in particular. “With the right infrastructure, there would be many more sporting talents who could go on to make records,” Swapneswar says appealing the government to intervene and make sure infrastructure does not come in the way of sportspersons.