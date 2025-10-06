Cuttack Durga Puja Violence: VHP Bandh Evokes Mixed Response Amid Prohibitory Orders
Government offices and educational institutions are open with thin attendance while markets and fuel stations are open as normal.
Cuttack: Amid prohibitory orders by the authorities, the Vishva Hindu Parishad(VHP) has called for a 12-hour bandh on Monday in Odisha's Cuttack following violence during the Durga Puja immersion which left over two dozen including many cops injured.
The bandh, which began at 6 am, has evoked a mixed response. While government offices and educational institutions remain open with thin attendance, markets and fuel stations were open, but public transport was less than usual, reported PTI.
In view of the VHP's bandh, the district administration Cuttack on Sunday night imposed curfew for 36 hours. The prohibitory orders will be in place in 13 of 20 police station areas of the city. Internet services were also suspended in the city from 7 pm Sunday as a precautionary measure. About 60 platoons of police have been patrolling the streets and keeping a close watch on the situation. Senior police officers have also gone to various places and are closely monitoring the situation.
How The Violence Broke Out
Clashes broke out early Saturday morning near Haathi Pokhari in the Daraghabazar area after locals objected to high-decibel music during the Durga Puja immersion processions. The argument soon escalated, leading to hurling of stones and glass bottles, PTI reported.
Six people were injured in Saturday's clashes. Fresh violence broke out on Sunday, during the motorcycle rally by VHP activists. When the rally was stopped by the police near the trouble-torn area, the VHP activists clashed with the police in which 25 people, including eight policemen, were injured. Several shops in the Gourishankar Park area were allegedly set on fire by miscreants.
Police Calls For Calm
Odisha Police has urged people to stay calm and not pay heed to rumours for normalcy to return to the city. "We urge everyone to stay calm, avoid rumours, and cooperate with the police in restoring normalcy in Cuttack city. Odisha Police is fully committed to maintaining peace and order. All necessary measures are in place to ensure citizens’ safety," a police spokesperson said in a post on X.
Odisha Police is fully committed to maintaining peace and order.
Police Commissionerate Bhubaneshwar-Cuttack urged citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to fake videos and malicious rumours circulating on social media regarding the alleged death of a person following a recent clash between groups in Cuttack city.
"Commissionerate Police is actively monitoring social media platforms where fake videos and inflammatory rumours are being circulated. Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading misinformation," it said.(With inputs from agencies)
