Cuttack Durga Puja Violence: VHP Bandh Evokes Mixed Response Amid Prohibitory Orders

Cuttack: Amid prohibitory orders by the authorities, the Vishva Hindu Parishad(VHP) has called for a 12-hour bandh on Monday in Odisha's Cuttack following violence during the Durga Puja immersion which left over two dozen including many cops injured.

The bandh, which began at 6 am, has evoked a mixed response. While government offices and educational institutions remain open with thin attendance, markets and fuel stations were open, but public transport was less than usual, reported PTI.

In view of the VHP's bandh, the district administration Cuttack on Sunday night imposed curfew for 36 hours. The prohibitory orders will be in place in 13 of 20 police station areas of the city. Internet services were also suspended in the city from 7 pm Sunday as a precautionary measure. About 60 platoons of police have been patrolling the streets and keeping a close watch on the situation. Senior police officers have also gone to various places and are closely monitoring the situation.

How The Violence Broke Out

Clashes broke out early Saturday morning near Haathi Pokhari in the Daraghabazar area after locals objected to high-decibel music during the Durga Puja immersion processions. The argument soon escalated, leading to hurling of stones and glass bottles, PTI reported.