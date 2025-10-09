Cuttack Clash: Three More Arrested, Police Probe On
A senior police officer said more arrests would follow in the days ahead as the investigation progresses.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 10:15 PM IST
Cuttack: Three more persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the recent violence in Cuttack.
With this, the total number of arrests has gone up to nine. A senior police officer said more arrests would follow in the days ahead as the investigation progresses.
As per official sources, large contingents of police personnel along with members of central forces raided several places, particularly Hati Pokhari and Kadam Rasul localities of Daragha Bazar area of the city.
During the operation since morning, three more persons were arrested in connection with the recent violent clashed that took place on October 3, taking the total number of arrests to nine, said a senior police officer.
As part of the investigation, house search of the suspects is being carried out in the city as police have information that arms and ammunition were kept at their homes, said the officer.
Police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident during the search operation being carried out as part of the investigation. Two ACPs and three IICs, along with a large contingent of police personnel, have been deployed at strategic locations.
This apart, central paramilitary forces have also been deployed to assist the Commissionerate Police in maintaining law and order and conducting area checks.
Two groups had clashed in Daragha Bazar area during the immersion procession, triggering tension in the millennium city. While four people were injured in the clash, the police have arrested eight people in connection with the case. Several police officers, including the DCP, were injured in the violence.
Also Read
Cuttack Group Clash: Odisha Govt Orders Internet, Social Media Suspension For 24 Hours
TAGGED:CUTTACKCUTTACK CLASH