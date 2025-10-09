ETV Bharat / state

Cuttack Clash: Three More Arrested, Police Probe On

Cuttack: Three more persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the recent violence in Cuttack.

With this, the total number of arrests has gone up to nine. A senior police officer said more arrests would follow in the days ahead as the investigation progresses.

As per official sources, large contingents of police personnel along with members of central forces raided several places, particularly Hati Pokhari and Kadam Rasul localities of Daragha Bazar area of the city.

During the operation since morning, three more persons were arrested in connection with the recent violent clashed that took place on October 3, taking the total number of arrests to nine, said a senior police officer.