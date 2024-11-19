ETV Bharat / state

Student Electrocuted Due To 'Unsafe Wiring' At Bali Jatra In Cuttack, Probe Begins

Cuttack: The joy of Bali Jatra turned to sorrow on its third day when an 18-year-old student lost his life to electrocution caused by faulty wiring near the Yatra grounds on Sunday. The tragedy has cast a pall over the celebrations and ignited calls for stricter safety protocols. The victim Bishwaprakash Manthan from Jagatsinghpur district, was studying in +2 at Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Tulsipur, Cuttack. He had returned from his hostel to attend the iconic fair.

The incident has sparked outrage among people with demands for accountability growing by the day. The tragedy occurred near the Cantonment Police Station when Bishwaprakash came into contact with a faulty wire attached to a light pole installed on the ring road. He was electrocuted on the spot. Though he was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital here, doctors declared him brought dead.

Cuttack-Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous has directly blamed the district administration for the incident. “This tragedy reflects administrative negligence. Strict action must be taken against those responsible. We demand immediate compensation for the victim’s family and suspension of the officials at fault,” she said, adding that such lapses tarnish the image of Bali Yatra.

In response to the incident, the Cuttack district administration formed a committee to investigate the matter. District Magistrate Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde stated that preliminary evidence points to unsafe wiring near the site. “We have initiated an inquiry to ascertain responsibility. Financial assistance has been provided to the family, and measures are being implemented to prevent such incidents in the future,” Shinde said.