Cuttack’s Bali Yatra Grounds Declared ‘No Drone Zone’ From Nov 1 To 15 For Festival
Bali Yatra, one of India’s largest open-air fairs, celebrates Odisha’s ancient maritime heritage and will be held from November 5 to 12.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST
Cuttack: Cuttack district administration has declared the Bali Yatra grounds and its adjoining areas a “No Drone Zone” from November 1 to 15 as part of the security measures for the upcoming Bali Yatra festival.
The order, issued by Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), aims to ensure public safety during the two-week-long cultural extravaganza that is expected to draw over 50 lakh visitors, including several VVIPs and VIPs.
According to the notification issued last week, the restriction will cover a five-kilometre radius around both the Lower and Upper Bali Yatra grounds, effectively prohibiting the operation of drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), para-gliders, para-motors, power hang gliders, microlight aircraft and hot air balloons during the festival period.
The administration stated that the ban is a preventive step against potential aerial threats, accidents or security breaches, especially in view of the large gatherings and presence of dignitaries.
The order warns that violations will invite strict action, including seizure of prohibited devices and legal penalties under relevant provisions of law. However, official or emergency uses of aerial equipment such as surveillance or monitoring by law enforcement agencies will be permitted only with prior approval from the district collector’s office.
