Blue Whale Scare? Cut Marks Seen On Students' Hands In Gujarat Primary School, Education Dept Probes

Village sarpanch approached the education department and the local police station after many students were seen with cut marks on their hands.

Blue Whale Scare? Cut Marks Seen On Students' Hands In Gujarat Primary School, Education Dept Probes
Government primary school in Amreli where the incident surfaced (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 12:31 PM IST

Amreli: A shocking incident has surfaced in a government primary school in a village in Gujarat's Amreli district, where cut marks were found on the hands of around 30 to 40 students. The state education department is currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

The incident occurred in Mota Munjiyasar village of Bagsara taluka of Amreli. When village sarpanch Jaisukhbhai came to know about it, he urged the education department and the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

The marks appear to have resulted from cuts made by a blade-like object. It is apprehended that the students may have indulged in some deadly online game like the Blue Whale Challenge game, also labelled as "suicide game", which went viral in 2017 following deaths associated with it. Also, speculations are on that the students may have done the act in an attempt to get money as compensation for the injury, locals said.

Amreli District Education Officer Kishorbhai Mayani said the department will investigate the entire matter. Mayani said it has to be found out how the students got injured and whether the injury occurred during school hours. All the teachers, students and if possible, their parents will be questioned, the education officer said.

The Blue Whale Challenge game, which originated in Russia, is played on social media platforms. In this game, the player is given a task and expected to complete it within a fixed time period.

