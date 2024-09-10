Customs Officials Recover Gold Biscuit, Gold Ring Worth Rs 73 Lakh From Abandoned Bag At Lucknow Airport

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In a major success against gold smuggling, the Customs Department officials seized gold weighing more than one kg from an abandoned bag at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday, officials said.

An official said that during the routine checking of the luggage of passengers who landed at the airport in flight FD 146 from Bangkok, a suspicious bag was spotted during the scanning of baggage in the basement area. The Customs officials seized the small brown bag kept on the seat bench adjacent to the help desk in the arrival hall, behind baggage belt number 02.

Gold biscuit seized by Customs officials at Lucknow airport (ETV Bharat)

During subsequent checking of the bag, a gold brick weighing 1 kg and a gold ring weighing 3.750 grams were recovered from it which were later taken into custody by the Customs officials and further investigation was taken up. The value of the seized gold is said to be Rs 73 lakh.

Recently, the DRI team seized gold worth Rs 3 crore at the Lucknow Airport. The security supervisor and another staff member working at the airport were caught by the DRI team.

