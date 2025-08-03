ETV Bharat / state

Customs Officer Nabbed Taking Rs 10 Lakh Bribe In Mumbai

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a customs superintendent posted at Sahar airport in Mumbai, for allegedly taking a Rs 10.20 lakh bribe from an agent, an official said Sunday.

The central probe agency booked Krishan Kumar for allegedly demanding a bribe at the rate of Rs 10 per kg for facilitating clearance of imported consignments from a customs house agent, a CBI spokesperson said.

It was also alleged that Kumar threatened the agent when he refused to pay the bribe, and deliberately withheld consignments. The CBI conducted a verification of the allegations between July 25 and August 1 in the presence of independent witnesses, and corroborated the demand for a bribe from covertly recorded conversations and other evidence.