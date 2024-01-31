Loading...

Parliament Security Breach: Judicial Custody of 6 Accused Extended

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

The Patiala House Court has extended the judicial custody of the sex accused in the Parliament security breach case

The Patiala House Court has extended the judicial custody of the sex accused in the Parliament security breach case till March 1.

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody of the six accused in the Parliament security breach case till March 1.

The order was given by Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur.

On January 27, the court had issued a production warrant against all the accused. After the production warrant, Tihar Jail administration produced all the accused on Wednesday.

The judicial custody of all the accused was slated to end on January 27 but owing to non-availability of police forces, they could not be produced in the court. Charges have been filed against the accused by Delhi Police under Sections 16A of UAPA.

A lowdown on the case, on December 13, the two accused had jumped into the chamber from the visitor's gallery of Parliament, shortly after which one while climbing on top of the desk, took something out of his shoes and released smoke.

