Custodial Torture: Congress Leader Satheesan Seeks Dismissal Of Policemen From Service

Kochi: Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Sunday said the policemen involved in the 2023 custodial torture of Congress local leader in Thrissur district should be dismissed from service.

The CCTV footage from the police station surfaced after V S Sujith, who was assaulted at the Kunnamkulam police station, obtained it through the Right to Information (RTI) Act recently.

"The action of suspension of the policemen involved is not enough. They have no right to continue in service and the Congress will continue to fight till they are dismissed," Satheesan told reporters here. He said such "criminal elements" who brutally assaulted an innocent person in custody should not be allowed to continue in service.

Satheesan alleged that a "caucus" in the chief minister’s office was controlling the state police force. "The director general of police (DGP) has no control over district superintendents (SP) of police and the SPs have no control over station house officers," he alleged.

He also mentioned the latest CCTV footage of a custodial torture at Peechi police station assaulting restaurant employees which surfaced on Sunday. The footage was released by Thrissur-based businessmsn K P Ouseph, the managing director of Laly's Group, whose employees were allegedly assaulted inside Peechi police station on May 24, 2023.

On Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s comment that the opposition leader was taking rehearsal for becoming chief minister, Satheesan said he would not comment on every remark of Natesan.