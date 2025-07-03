ETV Bharat / state

Custodial Death: SHRC Orders Tamil Nadu DGP To Submit Report In Ajith Kumar Case

The State Human Rights Commission directed Tamil Nadu DGP to submit a report in six weeks on Ajith Kumar’s custodial death in Thiruppuvanam, Sivaganga district.

s
The State Human Rights Commission (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chennai: The State Human Rights Commission has ordered Tamil Nadu Police DGP Shankar Jiwal to file a report within six weeks regarding the case of Ajith Kumar, who died after being assaulted by policemen in Thiruppuvanam. Ajith Kumar (27) hails from Madapuram, next to Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district, and was working as a security guard at the Bhadrakaliamman temple in the area.

In this backdrop, a woman named Nikita, who had come to the temple to have darshan on July 27, lodged a complaint at the Thiruppuvanam police station stating that her jewellery was missing. She subsequently stated in her complaint that she had given the car keys to Ajith Kumar.

Based on the complaint, the police took five people, including Ajith Kumar, for questioning on suspicion. During the investigation, the special team severely beat Ajith Kumar during the interrogation, and subsequently, he died. In the post-mortem, it was confirmed that he had been severely tortured. Following this, five policemen were arrested for his death.

Subsequently, District Superintendent of Police Asish Rawat was transferred. The Tamil Nadu Police issued an order suspending Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shanmugasundaram. The case was first assigned to the CBCID and then to the CBI for investigation.

In this backdrop, based on the news report regarding the death of Ajith Kumar, who was taken for investigation, the State Human Rights Commission took the initiative to investigate the case. As part of the probe, the State Human Rights Commission has ordered Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal to file a report within six weeks.

Read more: Tamil Nadu: 5 Policemen Held For Custodial Death In Sivaganga

Chennai: The State Human Rights Commission has ordered Tamil Nadu Police DGP Shankar Jiwal to file a report within six weeks regarding the case of Ajith Kumar, who died after being assaulted by policemen in Thiruppuvanam. Ajith Kumar (27) hails from Madapuram, next to Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district, and was working as a security guard at the Bhadrakaliamman temple in the area.

In this backdrop, a woman named Nikita, who had come to the temple to have darshan on July 27, lodged a complaint at the Thiruppuvanam police station stating that her jewellery was missing. She subsequently stated in her complaint that she had given the car keys to Ajith Kumar.

Based on the complaint, the police took five people, including Ajith Kumar, for questioning on suspicion. During the investigation, the special team severely beat Ajith Kumar during the interrogation, and subsequently, he died. In the post-mortem, it was confirmed that he had been severely tortured. Following this, five policemen were arrested for his death.

Subsequently, District Superintendent of Police Asish Rawat was transferred. The Tamil Nadu Police issued an order suspending Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shanmugasundaram. The case was first assigned to the CBCID and then to the CBI for investigation.

In this backdrop, based on the news report regarding the death of Ajith Kumar, who was taken for investigation, the State Human Rights Commission took the initiative to investigate the case. As part of the probe, the State Human Rights Commission has ordered Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal to file a report within six weeks.

Read more: Tamil Nadu: 5 Policemen Held For Custodial Death In Sivaganga

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CUSTODIAL DEATHSHRCTAMIL NADU DGPAJITH KUMAR CASECUSTODIAL DEATH IN TAMIL NADU

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.