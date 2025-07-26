'Cursed Village' In Odisha's Balangir Where None Survives Beyond 60, As 'Kidney Failures' Claim Lives Silently

Balangir: Akin to the Romanian folktale "The land where there are no old men", in Selmapali village under Narayanpur panchayat of Odisha's Balangir district, old age simply never arrives. Believe it or not, there is not a single person in the village who is above 60 years of age. Call it mystery or a "curse", as locals say, the village has been in the grip of a deadly health crisis that has left residents in a state of panic. Deadly because, in the last 10 years, more than 100 people here have died prematurely, alleged kidney failure being the prime reason in most cases.

Receiving information about five deaths over the last two months, when ETV Bharat's Sk Mohammad Wahid reached the village, locals opened up about their fear and the mysterious pattern of premature deaths.

Almost every family in Selmapali, housing around 300 people, has at least one kidney patient, with five bedridden, struggling to survive. There have been allegations of about 100 unnatural and premature deaths in this village over the last decade.

Shankar Hathi, the lone breadwinner of his family who was once absolutely fit and fine, is now bedridden due to kidney ailments. In the initial days, he suffered from spells of fainting and ended with a diagnosis at Bhima Bhoi Medical College. He has been confined to bed for the last three years and walks with great difficulty.

Allegedly, lack of access to proper health care is another reason for delayed diagnosis. Subarna Bhua, a patient in her fifties, ignored her worsening backache due to the village's remote location and inaccessible healthcare. By the time she reached the district hospital, her kidneys were already damaged beyond repair. Upon examination, doctors found that her kidneys have been damaged. She was prescribed medicines but is hardly able to walk.

The condition of Laxman Hathi (42), Mohan Nanda (55), Panchanan Podh (54), Subarna Bhuye (55) and Ainla Mahakud (45) is no different. All of them showed hospital documents confirming kidney disease, mostly from Bhima Bhoi and Burla hospitals. For most, even basic treatment is unaffordable.

Families are now forced to choose between treatment and survival. With the earning members bedridden, they have little hope. Government medicines offer some relief, but hospital visits are nearly impossible due to cost and distance. Some villagers also suffer from tuberculosis, mental illnesses and heart problems.

Owing to recent premature deaths, families have been left clueless. Bhakti Barge (34), Dupati Hathi (45) and Biranchi Majhi (44), all died recently. Their families said they were healthy until suddenly one day their legs and waists stiffened. By the time they were taken to hospital and their kidney ailments were detected, it was too late.

No one knows why this is happening. Even though medical teams have visited the village and collected blood samples quite a few times, villagers alleged that they were never informed of the results.

As per reports, the villagers rely solely on tube wells for drinking water. It is being suspected that the water may be contaminated. The last time water was tested by the Rural Drinking Water Supply Authority was almost a decade ago, and the report was never shared.

With no hospitals nearby, villagers often first visit unlicensed quacks or local healers. By the time they reach proper hospitals, the disease is usually advanced.

Narrating the fear, Purandar Majhi said, "Every house has at least one kidney patient. No one here lives beyond 60. This has been the case for the last 8-10 years. We have no clue what's going on."

After ETV Bharat reported the matter, Balangir's Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Ramesh Chandra Sahu assured immediate action. He said a special medical team was sent to the village and blood samples were collected. Four critically-ill patients have been admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College based on the reports.

Dr Sahu assured that full blood testing and water quality checks would now be conducted to ascertain the cause. He also mentioned that similar kidney cases were earlier found in Sindhekela and Bangimunda areas of the district.

Former Health Director Sugyan Mishra explained that kidney disease often progresses silently until it is too late. "Kidney disease is not easily detected. By the time symptoms appear, kidneys are often already damaged. Symptoms include lack of rest, dizziness, blood pressure fluctuations, low sodium and potassium levels, low metabolism, swelling of the hands and feet, and back pain."

Highlighting the common causes, he said, "Major reasons behind kidney disease or damage include uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure, consuming contaminated water containing harmful metals, regular use of over-the-counter painkillers like ibuprofen, taking medicines without doctor's supervision, among others."

He also stressed that consuming clean drinking water and avoiding self-medication are key to prevention of kidney diseases.

Meanwhile, families like that of Shughag Mahakud, whose mother-in-law is bedridden despite years of treatment, are desperately waiting for government intervention. "My mother-in-law has been bedridden for the last two years. First, she developed swelling in hands, feet and then waist. We took her to a hospital in Balangir, where doctors referred us to Burla. There, she was diagnosed with kidney disease. Since then, even with treatment, her condition has not improved. She is now completely bedridden. The government should support us during such difficult times."

Lalita Barge, who lost her young daughter-in-law Bhakti Barge to kidney disease, said, "My daughter-in-law was a mother to a young girl. Three months ago, her hands, legs, and waist suddenly became swollen. We admitted her to Bhima Bhoi hospital in Balangir, and from there, she was referred to Burla. Doctors confirmed she had kidney disease. She died during treatment."

"We still don't know how she got the disease. She was fine and then suddenly she was gone forever," Barge said.

The village now awaits answers, to the ailments, to the deaths, that have left several families shattered.

