Cash Discovery: Delhi HC Withdraws Judicial Work From Justice Yashwant Varma

Delhi HC issued note that the court master of division bench-III, which was headed by Justice Varma, will give dates in matters listed before today.

FILE - Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma (Delhi High Court Website)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

Updated : Mar 24, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday announced that judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire, has been withdrawn with "immediate effect", till further orders.

The announcement was made in a note issued by the high court. Another note attached to the cause list of the day on the high court's website stated that the court master of division bench-III, which was headed by Justice Varma, will give dates in matters listed before today.

"Given the recent events, the judicial work from Hon'ble Justice Yashwant Varma is withdrawn with immediate effect, till further orders," the note released on the court's website under the name of registrar (listing) said.

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court on March 22 uploaded on its website the inquiry report of Delhi High Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya -- complete with photos and videos -- regarding the alleged discovery of a substantial amount of cash from Justice Varma's residence.

Justice Upadhyaya's report to the CJI contains material about official communication that says "four to five semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency notes" were found at the judge's Lutyens' Delhi residence.

Justice Varma has strongly denounced the allegations in the currency-discovery row and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom of his residence either by him or any of his family members. In his response to the Delhi High Court CJ, Justice Varma has said the allegation of cash discovery from his residence appears to be a "conspiracy to frame and malign him".

SC Releases Report, Video Confirming Cash Found At Delhi HC Judge Justice Varma's House

Justice Varma Responds: 'No Cash Kept In Storeroom, Conspiracy To Frame And Malign Me'

