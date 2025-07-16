Curious Case Of Electric Poles Dotting Middle Of Road In Himachal Pradesh

Paonta Sahib: A stretch of road near Paonta Sahib has become famous for all the wrong reasons after a post regarding it went viral.

The issue pertains to the metaling and widening of Badripur-Kishanpura-Puruwala stretch that was undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD). In the process no one bothered to relocate the electric poles standing in the middle of the road. This was posted on social media by a handle in the name of Farming Leader. It has become a butt of jokes on social media with residents from neighbouring Haryana turning up to see the patch.

The poles were neither removed by the POWD nor the Electricity Department. Interestingly, the road stands in the Panchayat from which the legislator Sukhram Chaudhary comes.

The people are now questioning whether the poles stand in the middle of the road or the latter was built around these poles. On a serious note these poles are a danger to human life and can be a cause of an accident any day.

The locals say that the poles have attained a centre spot because of the widening of the road. They were earlier on the periphery of the road. They said that this is an old electricity line.

The question being asked is that how come traffic was allowed on this road with the poles dotting the middle and despite the matter being highlighted why no one has bothered to take remedial measures.

MLA Sukhram Chaudhary said, “The road has been built from NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) funds and the PWD had not made any budgetary provision for removal of these poles. This line existed before the road was built. I had written for a budgetary provision for removing the poles. The Electricity Department has now submitted an estimate to the PWD. But neither the PWD nor the government have any money.”

This 6 km long road passes through two subdivisions of Dhaula Kuan and Paonta Sahib. There are poles at many places that need to be removed or relocated.

It is learnt that on August 23, 2024 the officials of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board had been requested to issue a demand note and the Department had sought Rs 1, 90, 34,516 for the task of removing and relocating the poles. The PWD did not deposit the sum.

Senior Executive Engineer of the Electricity Department Anshul Thakur said, “We have sent an estimate to the PWD quite a while ago but they have been talking of revising the estimate and not releasing any budget. We are waiting for the budget from the PWD. Traffic should not be allowed on this road till the poles are removed.”

Read More