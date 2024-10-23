Manipur: Curfew In Churachandpur Following Protest Over Molestation Bid

Guwahati: A curfew was imposed in the Tuibong subdivision area in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Wednesday following protests by a group of tribal youths.
Police said the curfew was announced as a preventive measure under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
"The curfew was imposed to ensure that the law and order situation does not deteriorate. The situation is under control now, and the curfew is in force until further orders," said a senior police official in the district.
The youth belonging to United Tribal Volunteers have called for a total shutdown of the entire area following an alleged molestation attempt on a minor girl by a trader.
Police said that the angry youth had also set the shop on fire owned by one Jakir, who had allegedly tried to molest the minor. "We have arrested the culprit, and he is in our custody," they said.
Meanwhile, following the curfew order by Deputy Commissioner Churachandpur, there is a ban on the unauthorised procession or unlawful assembly of five or more persons and carrying arms/other instruments that can be used as weapons, including sticks, rods, and stones.
The prohibition, however, does not apply to government agencies involved in enforcing law and order or maintaining essential services, the order states.
Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May last year, which has already displaced over 65,000 people belonging to the Meitei and Kuki communities.
The ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis broke out on May 3 last year after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status turned violent.
So far, over 230 people have been killed in ethnic strife. As many as 11,133 houses have been set on fire, out of which 4,569 homes have been destroyed.
A total of 11,892 cases have been registered in different police stations in connection with the ethnic violence. The state government has established 302 relief camps to provide shelter to over 65,000 internally displaced persons.
