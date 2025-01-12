ETV Bharat / state

Curfew Imposed In Two Villages Of Manipur's Kangpokpi District Following Unrest

The authorities on Saturday imposed a curfew in two neighbouring villages in Manipur's Kangpokpi district following unrest in the area.

Curfew imposed in two villages of Manipur's Kangpokpi district following unrest
Reprsentational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Imphal: The authorities on Saturday imposed curfew in two neighbouring villages in Manipur's Kangpokpi district following unrest in the area, according to an official order.

There is an apprehension of breach of peace in Konsakhul and Leilon Vaiphei villages under Kangchup Geljang sub-division, the district authorities said in an order. Movement of people in and around the two villages was prohibited till further orders, it said.

Tension has been simmering between the two villages for the past few days after Kuki youths of one village allegedly assaulted a Naga woman of the other.

Manipur has been in the grip of ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei communities, which left more than 250 people killed and thousands homeless since May 2023.

TAGGED:

