Cupid-Struck French Woman Gets Hitched With Haryana Yoga Instructor

Palwal: Love came quietly, breaking all boundaries. He was a yoga trainer and she was a learner. Cupid did strike at first sight for Cecil Marilly, who came all the way from France to Rishikesh for a two-month course to learn yoga three years ago. The love which blossomed during the course was consummated in marriage on Thursday.

Cecil's marriage with Amit Narwar, who hails from Kaluaka village in Palwal of Haryana, is a topic of discussion on social media these days. All the rituals of the marriage were performed according to Hindu customs in Vishnu Garden of Kaluaka village of Palwal.



The couple met in Rishikesh in 2019, before the Covid period. After completion of her course, Cecil returned to France but kept her love link alive and kicking through hours of video calls. In the meantime, Amit's family wanted to get him married to another girl but he was adamant to marry Cecil only. Spurned by family members, Amit left his job and home to be with Cecil in France in November 2021. Cecil, a master's degree holder in arts, who got a government job in France, used to support Amit who started staying with her.



After their stay in France from 2022 to 2024, Cecil in consultation with her mother and brother decided to arrive in India along with Amit. “I came to Rishikesh in 2019 to learn yoga. I fell in love with Amit when I saw him. Now, I'm very happy to get married to him. My family members are happy with our marriage. I do a job in France where we both will stay and continue to visit India from time to time,” Cecil said.



She said her in-laws and Haryana locals showered their love to the couple. Cecil also danced to the tune of Haryanvi songs and said she is fond of singing. Amit Narwar's parents said they had earlier found a match for Amit, but they changed their decision after being initiated by their son. “They can live wherever they want. We have no problem if they live abroad,” parents said.