Culture Excellence Admission Of IIT Madras: Eligibility Criteria, Procedure, All You Need To Know

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has become the first IIT in the country to introduce ‘Fine Arts and Culture Excellence’ (FACE) admission for undergraduate programmes from the academic year 2025-26. The objective of FACE admission is to reward and encourage students who have achieved excellence in ﬁne arts and culture.

Two seats per programme will be allotted in all BTech and BS programmes of IIT Madras under this scheme. Of the two seats in each programme (Totals to 32 seats in 16 programmes), one seat will be only for girls, and the other gender-neutral.

IIT Madras will be offering seats in each of its undergraduate programmes through FACE admissions by creating two supernumerary seats per programme for Indian Nationals and Overseas Citizens Of India / Persons of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) candidates, who have chosen to be treated at par with Indian nationals at the time of JEE (Advanced) 2025 registration, and will be eligible for FACE admission.

Addressing a press conference in the campus today, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras is embarking on a new journey to admit students to the much-coveted undergraduate programmes in recognition of their excellence in ﬁne arts and culture. The candidates are required to apply through the IITM-FACE admission portal (https://jeeadv.iitm.ac.in/face) for consideration for admission under ﬁne arts and culture excellence to IIT Madras.”

The admission process through FACE would not be through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) portal but on a separate portal (https://jeeadv.iitm.ac.in/face) maintained by IIT Madras where other IITs interested in offering seats through FACE may also participate. For 2025-2026 academic session, only IIT Madras is offering seats through Fine Arts and Culture Excellence admission.