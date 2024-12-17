Culture Excellence Admission Of IIT Madras: Eligibility Criteria, Procedure, All You Need To Know

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has become the first IIT in the country to introduce ‘Fine Arts and Culture Excellence’ (FACE) admission for undergraduate programmes from the academic year 2025-26. The objective of FACE admission is to reward and encourage students who have achieved excellence in ﬁne arts and culture.
Two seats per programme will be allotted in all BTech and BS programmes of IIT Madras under this scheme. Of the two seats in each programme (Totals to 32 seats in 16 programmes), one seat will be only for girls, and the other gender-neutral.
IIT Madras will be offering seats in each of its undergraduate programmes through FACE admissions by creating two supernumerary seats per programme for Indian Nationals and Overseas Citizens Of India / Persons of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) candidates, who have chosen to be treated at par with Indian nationals at the time of JEE (Advanced) 2025 registration, and will be eligible for FACE admission.
Addressing a press conference in the campus today, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras is embarking on a new journey to admit students to the much-coveted undergraduate programmes in recognition of their excellence in ﬁne arts and culture. The candidates are required to apply through the IITM-FACE admission portal (https://jeeadv.iitm.ac.in/face) for consideration for admission under ﬁne arts and culture excellence to IIT Madras.”
The admission process through FACE would not be through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) portal but on a separate portal (https://jeeadv.iitm.ac.in/face) maintained by IIT Madras where other IITs interested in offering seats through FACE may also participate. For 2025-2026 academic session, only IIT Madras is offering seats through Fine Arts and Culture Excellence admission.
The IITM-FACE portal is to be used exclusively for admission to various academic programs at IIT Madras under FACE admission only. The candidates are required to apply separately on JoSAA portal for the academic programmes at IIT Madras and/or other IITs where the seats are offered through JoSAA.
Eligibility criteria
- Candidates should satisfy all the following criteria to be eligible to apply for FACE admission to IIT Madras:
- One should be an Indian national (by birth or naturalization) or OCI/PIO candidate who has chosen to be treated at par with Indian Nationals at the time of JEE (Advanced) 2025 registration.
- The candidate should have qualiﬁed in JEE (Advanced) 2025 and have obtained a rank in the Common Rank List (CRL) or category-wise rank list in JEE (Advanced) 2025. The position in the rank list may be in any of the categories for which rank lists are prepared, thereby ensuring that the beneﬁts of reservations are not lost and the requisite academic requirement is not diluted.
- The candidate should have obtained the minimum required marks in Class XII as per the eligibility criteria for IITs (Clause 26 of the Information Brochure (IB), JEE (Advanced) 2025).
- Candidates should have received recognition in at least one of the select categories in recognition of their excellence in ﬁne arts and cultural activities.
Application, ranking and seat allotment process:
- The candidate should be ready with all the necessary documents before applying on https://jeeadv.iitm.ac.in/face.
- A score will be assigned to the candidates based on their ﬁne arts and culture excellence as per the mentioned category. A separate FACE Rank List (FRL) will be prepared based on the total score obtained by the candidates based on their performance in various ﬁne arts and culture events/awards/scholarships.
- The list of eligible awards/scholarships/recognitions (mentioned in Appendix A) will only be considered for the preparation of FRL. The seat allotment will be, done in multiple rounds, based only on the FACE Rank List (FRL). Mere presence in the FRL does not guarantee admission.
- After a seat is allotted to a candidate in any round, one is given the option to ‘Accept’ or ‘Reject’ the allotted seat and pay the seat acceptances fee, before a specified deadline for the the same. If the candidate rejects the seat, he/she will be removed from the FACE seat allotment process permanently. If the candidate accepts the seat, he/she should (1) pay the Seat Acceptance Fee before the deadline speciﬁed and (2) choose one of the two options – ‘Freeze’ or ‘Slide’ similar to the case of the JoSAA admission process. In addition, they should submit proof of withdrawal/exit from JoSAA 2025.
Kamakoti also said that recipients of awards mentioned in nine categories, including the Prime Minister's Rashtriya Bal Pushkar, National Bal Shri Honor, and National Youth Award, are eligible to apply.
Nine award categories
- Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar under Arts and Culture awarded by Ministry of Women and Child Empowerment, Government of India
- National Bal Shree Honour in creative performance, creative art, creative painting awarded by Ministry of Education, Government of India.
- National Youth Award under Art/Culture awarded byMinistry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India
- Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awarded by Sangeet Nataka Akademi , Government of India
- Active B-grade certiﬁcation from All India Radio or Doordarshan, Prasar Bharati, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India during the last SIX years.
- Empaneled Artists to perform in Indian Festivals Abroad by the Government of India in the last SIX years
- Award of Scholarship to Young Artists (SYA), Ministry of Culture, Government of India
- Award in National Youth Festival Competition in the stage 4 where the presentation (in the domain of Arts and Culture) is made to the Prime Minister
- Cultural Talent Search Scholarship Award (CCRT), Ministry of Culture, GoI.
