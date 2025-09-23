ETV Bharat / state

Culprits Behind Paper Leak Won't Be Spared: Uttarakhand Ex-CM Rawat

Ramnagar: Uttarakhand former Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said those who endanger the future of hardworking and studious students in jeopardy by leaking question papers won't be spared. Rawat was visiting Ramnagar on Tuesday when he made the statement.

"Today, children work hard day and night to prepare for exams. But when the time for results comes, their future is jeopardised by such middlemen. Our government has caught many such people, and anyone found guilty will not be spared at any cost," he said.

Rawat said the government is dealing with such elements strictly on priority, and those involved in malpractices will be penalised irrespective of their political allegiance.

On September 20, the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Hakam Singh, who was previously implicated in the paper leak case, for planning to leak the question paper for the examination of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on September 21. As per the investigating agency officials, information was received that Singh was planning to contact unemployed youth to make them sit for the exam for lakhs of rupees.

However, Singh's arrest failed to stop the menace, as some questions from the paper were circulating on social media.

Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli on Monday assured that the government will take the "strictest possible action" against those involved in the alleged paper irregularities case, stressing that the move will serve as a deterrent. "The government will take the strictest possible action against those who are involved in the illegal activities in this case. This is the first case after a law on cheating was introduced. The action taken by the government will set an example," he added.