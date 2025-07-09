Cuddalore Train Accident: Gatekeeper Suspended, Tamil Nadu Native Appointed As Replacement

Cudalore: Southern Railway has appointed a new gatekeeper at the Chemmanguppam railway crossing on Wednesday, a day after the tragic death of three school students in a train accident at the railway crossing in Tamil Nadu.
The incident took place when a private school van tried to cross a railway gate and was hit by a train. At the same time, several others, including the driver, received severe injuries. The injured have been admitted to the Cuddalore Government Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.
Anandaraj, a native of Tiruttani in Tamil Nadu, has been appointed as the new gatekeeper. Anandaraj assumed his duties today. The decision to appoint a Tamil-speaking official came after repeated appeals from the local public. The locals emphasised that there is a need for better communication in critical safety roles.
Eyewitnesses alleged that the gatekeeper, identified as Pankaj Kumar Sharma, who hails from a northern state, was asleep when the train approached and failed to close the gate. Enraged by this, the locals attacked him at the scene before police arrived.
Locals said that Pankaj Kumar did not know Tamil, and this was the main reason for the accident. "A gatekeeper's job is very important, and a slight lapse can lead to a major accident, resulting in loss of life. So, only people knowing native language should be employed in such jobs," a local resident had said on Tuesday.
Following this, the police have registered a case against the gatekeeper Pankaj under five sections, produced him in court and sent him to jail. Kumar, who was suspended, has been dismissed.
At the same time, a three-member investigation team has been formed by the Southern Railway Trichy Division regarding the accident. The railway administration has issued notices to 13 people.
The three-member investigation team has been headed by Divisional Safety Officer Mahesh Kumar to investigate the accident.
The railway administration has issued notices to 13 people, including the gatekeeper on duty in connection with the accident, the loco pilot who was driving the train, the senior assistant loco pilot and train manager, two managers of Alambakkam railway station, one manager of Cuddalore railway station, two engineers working on the Cuddalore railway track, the railway traffic inspector, the chief loco inspectors from Trichy and Cuddalore, and the driver of the school van involved in the accident to appear in person for questioning.
The team has also said that if necessary, more people may be called for questioning during the investigation.
