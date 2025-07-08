Cuddalore Tragedy Puts Spotlight on Delayed Underpass, Railways Cites Pending Permission

Cuddalore: The tragic death of three students at a railway crossing in Tamil Nadu’s Alapakkam village has reignited questions over delayed infrastructure, with Southern Railway revealing that an underpass at the accident site had already been sanctioned but was awaiting district-level clearance for over a year.
The Southern Railways, in a statement, disclosed that an underpass at this very crossing had been approved and fully funded but had not taken off due to the district administration withholding permission. “We’ve been waiting for clearance from the District Collector for over a year,” said M. Senthamil Selvan, Chief Public Relations Officer, in a statement.
At 7:45 am on Tuesday, a school van carrying four students attempted to cross Level Crossing Gate No. 170, a manned but non-interlocked gate, when it was hit by an oncoming passenger train. Three students, including two siblings, died on the spot, while another student and the van driver were seriously injured.
The statement also said the gate was closed at the time, but the van driver insisted on crossing. The gatekeeper wrongly permitted it, in a clear violation of protocol. He has since been arrested, suspended, and faces dismissal.
The statement reads, "Preliminary inquiry reveals that the gate was in closed condition when the Van arrived, however the van driver insisted to allow the Van to cross the gate to avoid the delay in reaching the school, which was wrongly permitted by the Gatekeeper, violating the rules & protocol. The Gate keeper could not have opened the gate as per the rules. The gate keeper has been suspended and process has been initiated for his dismissal from service, and FIR has been lodged against him for this criminal negligence, and Gatekeeper has been arrested. (SIC)"
While medical teams rushed to the spot and relief operations were conducted swiftly, officials said the tragedy could have been entirely avoidable if the underpass had been allowed to proceed.
The Railways also announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to families of the deceased, ₹2.5 lakh for the grievously injured, and ₹50,000 for those with minor injuries. According to the statement, Railway doctors are also monitoring one patient at the Government Hospital, Cuddalore, and the other patient was shifted to JIPMER, Puducherry.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock and grief over the incident. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of Nimilesh and Charumathi,” he posted on X. Stalin also announced matching compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and directed officials to ensure quality treatment for the injured.
As officials begin a formal inquiry, the focus now shifts to how and when long-pending safety infrastructure will finally move from file to field.
