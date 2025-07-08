ETV Bharat / state

Cuddalore Tragedy Puts Spotlight on Delayed Underpass, Railways Cites Pending Permission

Cuddalore: The tragic death of three students at a railway crossing in Tamil Nadu’s Alapakkam village has reignited questions over delayed infrastructure, with Southern Railway revealing that an underpass at the accident site had already been sanctioned but was awaiting district-level clearance for over a year.

The Southern Railways, in a statement, disclosed that an underpass at this very crossing had been approved and fully funded but had not taken off due to the district administration withholding permission. “We’ve been waiting for clearance from the District Collector for over a year,” said M. Senthamil Selvan, Chief Public Relations Officer, in a statement.

At 7:45 am on Tuesday, a school van carrying four students attempted to cross Level Crossing Gate No. 170, a manned but non-interlocked gate, when it was hit by an oncoming passenger train. Three students, including two siblings, died on the spot, while another student and the van driver were seriously injured.

The statement also said the gate was closed at the time, but the van driver insisted on crossing. The gatekeeper wrongly permitted it, in a clear violation of protocol. He has since been arrested, suspended, and faces dismissal.