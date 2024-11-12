Cub Safety On Mind, Rajaji Tiger Reserve Halts Translocation Of Big Cat

Dehradun: The translocation of a big cat in Rajaji Tiger Reserve has been put on hold as the forest department will take this process forward in the coming months. The presence of cubs has made the officials change their strategy. The department is considering bringing the tiger from Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand to Rajaji Tiger Reserve after January.

Rajaji Tiger Reserve will have to wait a little longer for its new guests. However, almost all preparations have been completed to welcome them. However, due to some apprehensions of wildlife experts over the cubs, some amendments have been made to the plan.

Out of five big cats to be translocated to Rajaji, four have already been brought to the western fringe. One of these tigresses has also given birth to four cubs. However, only two of these cubs are alive as the other two were killed by leopards. The two cubs have been recorded roaming with the tigress in camera. Forest department officials fear that if the fifth tiger is brought from Corbett, it can harm the cubs.

As the breeding season of tigers ranges from November to January, there is every possibility that the new entrant may come to the tigress for mating and in the process may harm the cubs. With these apprehensions, the forest department does not want to rush into anything. The officers are considering translocating the tiger only after examining all the aspects to make this project successful. The new plan of the forest department is to let these cubs grow up a bit. So that these cubs leave their mother and start hunting on their own, driving away the danger of being harmed.

The plan to bring tigers to the western part of Rajaji Tiger Reserve has been going on for a long time. For this, permission to bring five tigers has been approved by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The western part is full of possibilities in terms of the tiger's presence as it currently has five to six tigers in contrast to about 50 tigers in its eastern counterpart.

Jim Corbett, the country's first tiger reserve under Project Tiger in 1973, draws the maximum number of wildlife enthusiasts across India. Rajaji is also trying to increase its big cat footprint to boost wildlife tourism. The state forest department is also having high expectations from the increase in the number of tigers.