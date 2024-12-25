ETV Bharat / state

CT Ravi Case: Khanapur CPI Suspended For Allowing BJP Leaders Inside Police Station

Bengaluru: A circle inspector attached to Khanapur police station in Belagavi district has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty at the time of BJP MLA C T Ravi's arrest.

Northern Range IGP Vikash Kumar on Wednesday issued an order suspending inspector Manjunath Naik for allowing BJP leaders including opposition leader in assembly R Ashoka inside the Khanapur police station where Ravi was brought after arresting him in Belagavi last Thursday.

The order said the inspector disregarded the instructions from higher officials not to allow anyone other than the accused inside the police station.

"On December 19, BJP MLC C. T. Ravi was shifted to Khanapur Police Station from the Hirebagewadi Police Station. Strict instructions were given not to allow anyone inside the station. It was also instructed to arrange security with available staff of the police station," the IGP stated."