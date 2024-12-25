ETV Bharat / state

CT Ravi Case: Khanapur CPI Suspended For Allowing BJP Leaders Inside Police Station

On the charges of dereliction of duty at the time of BJP MLA C T Ravi's arrest, a police inspector has been suspended on Wednesday.

CT Ravi Case: Khanapur CPI Suspended For Allowing BJP Leaders Inside Police Station
File- Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 minutes ago

Bengaluru: A circle inspector attached to Khanapur police station in Belagavi district has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty at the time of BJP MLA C T Ravi's arrest.

Northern Range IGP Vikash Kumar on Wednesday issued an order suspending inspector Manjunath Naik for allowing BJP leaders including opposition leader in assembly R Ashoka inside the Khanapur police station where Ravi was brought after arresting him in Belagavi last Thursday.

The order said the inspector disregarded the instructions from higher officials not to allow anyone other than the accused inside the police station.

"On December 19, BJP MLC C. T. Ravi was shifted to Khanapur Police Station from the Hirebagewadi Police Station. Strict instructions were given not to allow anyone inside the station. It was also instructed to arrange security with available staff of the police station," the IGP stated."

Police Inspector Manjunath Nayak had not made proper security arrangements. The political leaders barged inside the police station. This had created confusion on the premises of the police station. He had failed to prevent the entry of political leaders," the IGP said.

The IGP said that a suspension order is issued for violating the orders from superior officers, dereliction of duty, negligence and irresponsible behaviour by the officer. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. Karnataka Govt Hands Over CT Ravi Case To CID, BJP Seeks Judicial Probe
  2. Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar Says She Will Continue Legal Battle Against BJP MLC CT Ravi

Bengaluru: A circle inspector attached to Khanapur police station in Belagavi district has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty at the time of BJP MLA C T Ravi's arrest.

Northern Range IGP Vikash Kumar on Wednesday issued an order suspending inspector Manjunath Naik for allowing BJP leaders including opposition leader in assembly R Ashoka inside the Khanapur police station where Ravi was brought after arresting him in Belagavi last Thursday.

The order said the inspector disregarded the instructions from higher officials not to allow anyone other than the accused inside the police station.

"On December 19, BJP MLC C. T. Ravi was shifted to Khanapur Police Station from the Hirebagewadi Police Station. Strict instructions were given not to allow anyone inside the station. It was also instructed to arrange security with available staff of the police station," the IGP stated."

Police Inspector Manjunath Nayak had not made proper security arrangements. The political leaders barged inside the police station. This had created confusion on the premises of the police station. He had failed to prevent the entry of political leaders," the IGP said.

The IGP said that a suspension order is issued for violating the orders from superior officers, dereliction of duty, negligence and irresponsible behaviour by the officer. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. Karnataka Govt Hands Over CT Ravi Case To CID, BJP Seeks Judicial Probe
  2. Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar Says She Will Continue Legal Battle Against BJP MLC CT Ravi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KHANAPUR CPICPI SUSPENDEDBJP LEADERSKARNATAKACT RAVI CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.