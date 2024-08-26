CT-GST Department Seizes 80kg Gold, 1.5 Quintals Of Silver At Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The CT-GST Department on Monday seized 80 kilograms of gold and over 1.5 quintals of silver from two vehicles at the Bhubaneswar airport, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off about the illegal transportation of these valuable metals, the department launched a raid and seized the materials in the city earlier today.

Ajay Kumar, Joint Director of the CT-GST Department, confirmed the operation, stating, "We received reliable information that smuggled gold and silver were being transported to Bhubaneswar by flight. The shipment may have been intended for delivery in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, or nearby areas. Based on this information, we tracked two vehicles at the airport."

The vehicles were detained and are currently under investigation. "One of the vehicles carried documents indicating 80 kilograms of gold and over 1.5 quintals of silver, although the exact verification of these documents is ongoing," Kumar added. "The officials have been informed, and further investigation is underway."

Kumar also stated that the gold arrived in Bhubaneswar on various flights and that depending on the findings, the department would take appropriate action. If the documents are verified and fines are paid as per the law, the vehicles may be released.

