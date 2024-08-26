ETV Bharat / state

CT-GST Department Seizes 80kg Gold, 1.5 Quintals Of Silver At Bhubaneswar Airport

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

At least 80 kg of gold and around 1.5 quintals of silver were seized at the Bhubaneswar Airport on Monday. Officials said that the estimated value of the metals will be revealed after the investigation.

CT-GST Department Seizes 80kg Gold, 1.5 Quintals Of Silver At Bhubaneswar Airport
Officials seized gold and silver from Bhubaneswar Airport (ETV Bharat)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The CT-GST Department on Monday seized 80 kilograms of gold and over 1.5 quintals of silver from two vehicles at the Bhubaneswar airport, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off about the illegal transportation of these valuable metals, the department launched a raid and seized the materials in the city earlier today.

Ajay Kumar, Joint Director of the CT-GST Department, confirmed the operation, stating, "We received reliable information that smuggled gold and silver were being transported to Bhubaneswar by flight. The shipment may have been intended for delivery in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, or nearby areas. Based on this information, we tracked two vehicles at the airport."

The vehicles were detained and are currently under investigation. "One of the vehicles carried documents indicating 80 kilograms of gold and over 1.5 quintals of silver, although the exact verification of these documents is ongoing," Kumar added. "The officials have been informed, and further investigation is underway."

Kumar also stated that the gold arrived in Bhubaneswar on various flights and that depending on the findings, the department would take appropriate action. If the documents are verified and fines are paid as per the law, the vehicles may be released.

Read More

  1. WATCH: Another SIM Box Racket Busted in Cuttack; Accused Remanded to 5-Day Police Custody
  2. Two Inter-State Drug Peddlers Held In Hyderabad, 13.5 Kg Hash Oil Seized
  3. Gold Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized At Shamshabad Airport In Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The CT-GST Department on Monday seized 80 kilograms of gold and over 1.5 quintals of silver from two vehicles at the Bhubaneswar airport, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off about the illegal transportation of these valuable metals, the department launched a raid and seized the materials in the city earlier today.

Ajay Kumar, Joint Director of the CT-GST Department, confirmed the operation, stating, "We received reliable information that smuggled gold and silver were being transported to Bhubaneswar by flight. The shipment may have been intended for delivery in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, or nearby areas. Based on this information, we tracked two vehicles at the airport."

The vehicles were detained and are currently under investigation. "One of the vehicles carried documents indicating 80 kilograms of gold and over 1.5 quintals of silver, although the exact verification of these documents is ongoing," Kumar added. "The officials have been informed, and further investigation is underway."

Kumar also stated that the gold arrived in Bhubaneswar on various flights and that depending on the findings, the department would take appropriate action. If the documents are verified and fines are paid as per the law, the vehicles may be released.

Read More

  1. WATCH: Another SIM Box Racket Busted in Cuttack; Accused Remanded to 5-Day Police Custody
  2. Two Inter-State Drug Peddlers Held In Hyderabad, 13.5 Kg Hash Oil Seized
  3. Gold Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized At Shamshabad Airport In Hyderabad

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CTGST DEPARTMENTBHUBANESWAR AIRPORTGOLD AND SILVER SEIZEDODISHAGOLD AND SILVER SEIZED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.