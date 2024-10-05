ETV Bharat / state

UP: Crypto 'Fraudster' Arrested For Duping Investors Of Rs 150 Crore

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Special Task Force (STF) arrested an alleged mastermind behind the Ruby Coin cryptocurrency scam involving a fraud of Rs. 150 crore, which duped thousands of investors.

Police said the accused, Sameer Keshari had created the fake cryptocurrency with promises of huge returns to lure investors.

Deputy SP Deepak Singh said that Keshari would promote dubious Ruby Coin using his experience in marketing to trap gullible investors.

He said Kesharu was already jailed in Madhya Pradesh for another fraud in 2016.

The initial investigations revealed that the accused created a fake coin exchange, CTS Cola, with a Dubai office and operated a local server to manipulate investor accounts.

“The accounts would show fake balances to investors and deactivated accounts with increased liabilities,” police said.