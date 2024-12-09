ETV Bharat / state

Crying MLA: RJD’s Mukesh Roshan Breaks Down After Tej Pratap Yadav Hints At Contesting From Mahua Seat

The video of Mahua's MLA sobbing has gone viral making his worries about the candidature in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls evident.

Mukesh Roshan crying bitterly in viral video (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Patna: As the politics of Bihar have heated up ahead of the assembly polls next year, political heavyweights began strategising on certain seats and putting their pieces in place. However, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from the Mahua assembly constituency, Mukesh Rosha, seems to be worried about his nomination because of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav.

The Hasanpur MLA Tej recently hinted at contesting the upcoming assembly polls from the Mahua, bringing uncertainty to Mukesh’s candidature. During a program in Hajipur, Tej outlined his contribution and support for Mahua and mentioned that he had opened a medical college and done several other development works in the area. “If the people of Mahua will ask me to contest elections from Mahua again, I would be ready,” he reportedly said during the event.

Subsequently, a video showing Mukesh crying bitterly on the road went viral, making worries evident. However, he denied the reaction, saying that the video had nothing to do with his candidacy. Mukesh claimed that the emotional outburst was linked to his late father as people discussed his murder, which took place 31 years ago in Hajipur.

“I have no problem with the ticket and will accept whatever decision the party takes,” he said, adding that he would willingly support Tej if the party gives him the ticket from Mahua.

Tej ran for and won the Mahua assembly seat in 2015. Several parties, including the RJD, JDU, and Congress, have previously won the Mahua seat, which is part of the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.

It is anticipated that the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) alliance and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would be put to the test in the Bihar assembly elections. Considering that Tej Pratap Yadav hinted about running from Mahua, the elections are probably going to get much more intriguing.

