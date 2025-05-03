ETV Bharat / state

Crucial Meet Soon To Discuss Issues Concerning Jagannath Temple at West Bengal's Digha

Bhubaneswar: A crucial meeting will be held on Saturday under the chairmanship of the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to discuss the controversy surrounding the Jagannath temple at Digha in West Bengal.

Key officials including Badagrahis, Maharana, Deula Karan and Pattajoshi Mohapatra, will attend the meeting to address the issue and try to come up with a solution. The shrine at Digha has been named 'Digha Jagannath Dham' and this has led to resentment among Jagannath devotees in Odisha. The devotees are upset that surplus neem wood used during Nabakalebara in Srimandir, Puri, was used for constructing the idols at the Jagannath temple in Digha.

As per reports, the meeting comes after Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan instructed SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee to investigate the matter and bring the truth to light. The Minister stated that the controversy has hurt the sentiments of the Jagannath devotees across Odisha.