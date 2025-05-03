ETV Bharat / state

Crucial Meet Soon To Discuss Issues Concerning Jagannath Temple at West Bengal's Digha

A controversy has erupted over naming of the newly-constructed shrine at Digha.

A crucial meeting will be held on Saturday under the chairmanship of the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to discuss the controversy surrounding the Jagannath temple at Digha in West Bengal
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee performing ritual at the newly built Jagannath Temple in Digha (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 3, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: A crucial meeting will be held on Saturday under the chairmanship of the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to discuss the controversy surrounding the Jagannath temple at Digha in West Bengal.

Key officials including Badagrahis, Maharana, Deula Karan and Pattajoshi Mohapatra, will attend the meeting to address the issue and try to come up with a solution. The shrine at Digha has been named 'Digha Jagannath Dham' and this has led to resentment among Jagannath devotees in Odisha. The devotees are upset that surplus neem wood used during Nabakalebara in Srimandir, Puri, was used for constructing the idols at the Jagannath temple in Digha.

As per reports, the meeting comes after Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan instructed SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee to investigate the matter and bring the truth to light. The Minister stated that the controversy has hurt the sentiments of the Jagannath devotees across Odisha.

"Shree Jagannath Temple administration has already started an internal investigation into the matter. Action will be initiated against those found guilty. Once Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi returns from Mumbai, I would request him to talk to his West Bengal counterpart over the naming of the shrine in Digha," said Harichandan.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without mentioning her by saying whoever tampers with Hindu culture and traditions will suffer the consequences.

Former member of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee and international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik too has written to Committee chairman Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb over the use ‘Jagannath Dham’ for the newly-constructed shrine at Digha.

