CRPF Sub-Inspector Dies By Suicide At Madhya Pradesh Training Centre

Jodhpur: A CRPF sub-inspector died by suicide at the force's training center located under Sursagar police station limits of Jodhpur on Monday.

Fifty-five-year-old Shishupal Singh, who was ill for the last two-three days, was promoted as sub-inspector on November 19. Singh was also undergoing treatment at a hospital located on the premises, but on Monday, he left the hospital and took the extreme step.



Sursagar police station officer Mangilal Bishnoi said Singh police reached the CRPF training center in Paldi Khichiya after receiving information about the death of 55-year-old Shishupal Singh here. Police rushed to the spot to investigate the case. No note was found in the primary investigation. Shishupal Singh, a resident of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, was associated with CRPF for 32 years.

CRPF's sub-inspector Satnarayan Jat lodged a case at the police station. After sending the body to the hospital mortuary, the family members were informed. On Tuesday, Shishupal Singh's family members reached Jodhpur.

