CRPF Official Killed In IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation In Odisha's Sundergarh

ASI Satyaban Kumar Singh of 134th CRPF battalion succumbed to his injuries following IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in the Sundergarh district on Saturday

Published : June 14, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: A CRPF official was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Saturday, officials said. ASI Satyaban Kumar Singh (34) of the 134th CRPF battalion sustained injuries on his left leg in the blast, they said. He was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.

The Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) hailed from the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The blast took place around 6 am near the K Balang village of Rourkela when a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and special operations group (SOG) of Odisha Police was carrying out a combing operation in the area.

The IED attack comes amid a massive offensive by the Chhattisgarh government against Naxalites in the state. On June 11, two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district. The encounter broke out in the forest of Pusguna village under Kukanar police station limits during a search operation by the police's District Reserve Guard and Kukanar Police team based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Naxal cadres in the region.

Two days before the encounter, ASP Konta, Akash Rao Giripunje was killed while two other cops were injured in a pressure IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Sukma district.

