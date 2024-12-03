CRPF Man Shoots Self To Death, Army Trooper Killed In Accidental Fire In J&K

Anantnag: A Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF ) jawan allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle even as an Army soldier died in accidental fire in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

An official said that the CRPF jawan posted in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, shot himself with his service rifle at Horticulture farm Zainapora leading to his on the spot death. The deceased CRPF man has been identified as Param Veer of 178 Battalion.

Officials said that further investigation has been taken up in this regard to enquire the matter and reasons behind taking this extreme step.

In an another incident, an Army trooper was killed in an accidental discharge of fire in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir as per officials. According to officials, the army personnel's service rifle went off accidentally resulting in grievous injuries. He was immediately evacuated to the hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased soldier has been identified as Sat Ganam Singh son of Balkar Singh resident of New Dewan Grah Chakrohi, Suchitgarh Jammu.

Police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Significantly, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 121 militancy related killings in 2024 so far. In November alone, the region saw 12 killings including three civilians and one security personnel besides eight militants.