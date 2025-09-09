ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead In Chhattisgarh's Sukma, 'Suicide Note' Recovered

Sukma: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was posted as a lab technician in the 219th battalion of the CRPF. Sources said he was serving in the highly sensitive and Naxal-affected Sukma district for a long time.

As per officials, this incident took place in the 219 Battalion CRPF camp located in Injaram at around 10.30 PM on Monday.

Officials said that as soon as information was received, senior officers rushed to the camp and began an investigation. During search, Police and CRPF officials recovered a purported suicide note of six pages from the spot, but are yet to make it public. Officials said that its contents are being closely examined, and the reasons behind the incident will be determined on this basis.

CRPF officials said the exact cause will be known only after a detailed probe.

On August 22, another soldier had ended his life by shooting himself at Minpa camp in Sukma. He had returned from leave and resumed duty before taking the extreme step.