CRPF Constable Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The constable had returned from his home and was on duty when he took the extreme step.

A CRPF constable shot himself dead with his service rifle at Minpa camp in Sukma district on Saturday morning.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 23, 2025 at 9:36 PM IST

Sukma: A CRPF constable shot himself dead with his service rifle at Minpa camp in Sukma district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was posted in the 2nd Battalion of CRPF and was on duty when he shot himself. The constable had rejoined duty after visiting his home on leave.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said at present it is not clear why the constable took the extreme step. Senior officers of the police and CRPF are investigating the case. The jawan's body has been sent for postmortem and necessary formalities are being completed, he said.

Soldiers posted in Naxal affected areas often perform their duties in a stressful environment. Frequent suicide incidents have raised questions on the mental state of the personnel and challenges faced by them in the conflict zones.

On July 30, a jawan of CRPF had shot himself dead with his INSAS rifle. He was posted in the 22nd Battalion of CRPF. Since no suicide note was found, it is not yet clear why he took the step. The jawan too had returned from leave a few days before he died by suicide.

On July 13, a soldier died by at the 65th Battalion camp of CRPF in Raipur. The deceased was under stress due to mounting responsibilities and heavy debts.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

