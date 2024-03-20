CRPF Jawan from Rajasthan Dies by Suspected Suicide in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra: In a shocking incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Rajasthan posted in Chatra district of Jharkhand allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself dead using his own service rifle on Wednesday March 20, sources said.

The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Nihal Singh, a resident of Dausa district of Rajasthan. Singh was working as a driver in CRPF 190 battalion. He was posted at KEDIMO post of Vashishtnagar Jori police station area where he allegedly shot himself dead with his own service rifle.

While the reason for the CRPF jawan taking the extreme step has not been clearly revealed yet, sources said that a dispute back home triggered the suicide by the deceased jawan.

After receiving information about the incident, a team of police from the local Vashishtnagar Jori police station reached the spot to launch an investigation into the incident. Police have taken the body into possession for post-mortem even ast the family members of the deceased CRPF jawan have also been informed about the incident, an official said.

Senior CRPF officials have also been informed about the incident while further investigation into the case is going on.

It is learnt that Singh had returned from leave only three days ago. Singh joined the CRPF in 2015 and had joined the 190 battalion in 2022 as per reports.

Interestingly, another CRPF personnel from Madhya Pradesh of the same 190 battalion of the CRPF had died by suicide on Feb 7. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Kailash Chandra Mehra, a resident of Lohadi village under Narsinhpur district of Madhya Pradesh.