CRPF Jawan Killed By Lightning In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed after being struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, officials said.
The incident occurred in the Kavadgaon area, under the Gangalur police station's jurisdiction, they said. The deceased 23-year-old jawan identified as Kamlesh Hemla, a resident of Santoshpur village in the Bijapur police station area, was part of the 85th Corps Battalion.
The battalion had set out for an area operation from the Kavadgaon camp when suddenly heavy rains began, accompanied by lightning and Hemla was struck during the storm. The fellow officials immediately rushed him to Bijapur for medical treatment but his condition became critical. However, Kamlesh Hemla succumbed to his injuries on the way.
His body was later brought to the Bijapur District Hospital, where the post-mortem of the jawan was carried out. The body was then handed over to his family for the last rites, which would be performed in his native village.
Police said that a case of accident death will be registered in this connection. Top officials of the 85th Corps Battalion expressed grief over the incident.
Earlier, on August 29, a CRPF personnel was killed in an accident during an anti-Naxal operation. The accident occurred when a bike he was riding fell into a ditch, resulting in his death and one injured.
