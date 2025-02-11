CRPF Jawan Injured In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada On Urban Body Election Day

Dantewada: Amid voting in the urban body elections in Chhattisgarh, a CRPF jawan was injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast, triggered by Naxals in Aranpur police station area of Dantewada district.
Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said that jawans of CRPF's 231 battalion had left Kamalpost camp for area domination and anti-Naxal search operation in the surrounding areas.
"When the team was returning after the search operation, head constable, MN Shukla of CRPF's 231st battalion accidentally stepped onto a pressure-activated IED, causing the blast. Shukla was injured in this blast and immediately given first aid. Then he was airlifted to Raipur for further medical care", the SP said.
Naxalites often plant IEDs on roads in forest areas to target security personnel patrolling in the interior areas of Bastar region, which comprises seven districts including Dantewada and Sukma.
IED blasts in Bastar division in 2025:
- January 1: 10 IEDs planted by Naxalites recovered in Bijapur
- January 6: Naxalites blew up a vehicle in Bijapur with an IED blast, killing six District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and a civilian driver.
- January 6: CRPF jawans recovered IEDs weighing 20-22 kg in Bijapur.
- January 7: Nearly 10 kg IEDs planted by Maoists recovered in Sukma district.
- January 9: Two IEDs recovered in Bijapur district
- January 11: Four IEDs recovered in Narayanpur district
- January 12: Two policemen injured in IED blast in Bijapur district.
- 16 January: IED blast in Basaguda in Bijapur injured two jawans during area domination
- 17 January: IED blast in Narayanpur injured 2 BSF jawans
- 22 January: 8 IEDs recovered in Bijapur
- 24 January: Team on area domination in Bijapur recovered two IEDs
