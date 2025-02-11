ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Jawan Injured In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada On Urban Body Election Day

Dantewada: Amid voting in the urban body elections in Chhattisgarh, a CRPF jawan was injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast, triggered by Naxals in Aranpur police station area of ​​Dantewada district.

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said that jawans of CRPF's 231 battalion had left Kamalpost camp for area domination and anti-Naxal search operation in the surrounding areas.

"When the team was returning after the search operation, head constable, MN Shukla of CRPF's 231st battalion accidentally stepped onto a pressure-activated IED, causing the blast. Shukla was injured in this blast and immediately given first aid. Then he was airlifted to Raipur for further medical care", the SP said.