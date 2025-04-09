ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Jawan Injured As IED Planted By Naxalites Goes Off In Chhattisgarh

An improvised explosive device planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur, injuring one man on Wednesday.

An improvised explosive device planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur, injuring one man on Wednesday.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 9, 2025 at 7:22 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bijapur: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured on Wednesday when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Kodepal rivulet when a team of the CRPF's 196th battalion was out on an area domination operation from its Chinnakodepal camp, a police official said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, a CRPF jawan belonging to its Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED, triggering the blast, causing injuries on his legs, he said.

The injured jawan was shifted to Bijapur district hospital for treatment, he said, adding that the search operation was underway in the area.

The Maoists often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in the forest to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in the region.

On April 4, a 25-year-old man was killed and another injured in a similar incident of pressure IED blast in Narayanpur district.

On March 30, a 40-year-old tribal woman was killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur district.

On February 15, A commando of CRPF's CoBRA unit was injured when a pressure IED planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur district, while on February 11, a CRPF jawan was injured in a similar incident in Sukma district.

Bijapur: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured on Wednesday when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Kodepal rivulet when a team of the CRPF's 196th battalion was out on an area domination operation from its Chinnakodepal camp, a police official said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, a CRPF jawan belonging to its Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED, triggering the blast, causing injuries on his legs, he said.

The injured jawan was shifted to Bijapur district hospital for treatment, he said, adding that the search operation was underway in the area.

The Maoists often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in the forest to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in the region.

On April 4, a 25-year-old man was killed and another injured in a similar incident of pressure IED blast in Narayanpur district.

On March 30, a 40-year-old tribal woman was killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur district.

On February 15, A commando of CRPF's CoBRA unit was injured when a pressure IED planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur district, while on February 11, a CRPF jawan was injured in a similar incident in Sukma district.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIJAPUR IED BLASTCHHATTISGARH NAXALITESIED BLAST INJURES MAN IN BIJAPUR

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.