CRPF Jawan Injured As IED Planted By Naxalites Goes Off In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured on Wednesday when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Kodepal rivulet when a team of the CRPF's 196th battalion was out on an area domination operation from its Chinnakodepal camp, a police official said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, a CRPF jawan belonging to its Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED, triggering the blast, causing injuries on his legs, he said.

The injured jawan was shifted to Bijapur district hospital for treatment, he said, adding that the search operation was underway in the area.