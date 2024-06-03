CRPF Jawan Held For Allegedly Molesting 2 Women In Kolkata, EC Seeks Report

Kolkata: A CRPF jawan was arrested for allegedly molesting two women in Kolkata, the police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Tirjan Pradhan, was deputed in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, which was held on Saturday. He was returning from election duty and was scheduled to board a train from Kolkata railway station.

However, prior to boarding the train, he allegedly molested two sisters. When the women screamed, the accused tried to run away from the spot. He was caught by the locals and beaten up.

Based on a complaint filed by the two sisters at Chitpur police station, a case was registered and the jawan was arrested today.

The Election Commission has sought a report on incident.

The complainants have alleged that jawan was in an inebriated condition when the incident took place. A team from Kolkata Police came to Chitpur police station to interrogate him on Monday morning. Also, the alleged victims were called to the police station to record their statements.

A senior official of Kolkata Police said that inquiry has been launched and appropriate action will be taken if found guilty.

Notably, this is not the first incident of alleged molestation by CRPF jawans in West Bengal during elections. Earlier, allegations of molestation were levelled against jawans of the central forces in Howrah during the polls.