CRPF Jawan Dies Due To Electrocution In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 9:01 AM IST

Bijapur: A CRPF jawan was electrocuted to death in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav confirmed the incident and said it happened in the Gangalur police station area.

According to the information, the accident happened at a CRPF camp in Gangalur. Soon after the electrocution, the jawan was brought to the district hospital Bijapur, where the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased jawan, Sujay Pal, was posted in the 195th battalion. After the postmortem process is completed, the body of the jawan will be sent to Higher Center Raipur via chopper. The incident has sent shockwaves among his colleagues.

Meanwhile, a CAF jawan died in an IED explosion planted by Naxalites in Bijapur. The incident took place in the Mormed forest of Toynar police station area. The soldier has been identified as Manoj Pujari, 26, who was a soldier of the 19th Battalion of CAF. He was posted on security duty at Toynar Farsegadh road construction work. During duty, the soldier's foot came on a pressure IED planted by the Naxalites and he was killed.

