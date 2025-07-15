CRPF Jawan Dies By Suicide On Call With Wife

Sri Sathya Sai/ Raipur: A 30-year-old CRPF jawan from Andhra Pradesh allegedly died by suicide while speaking to his wife over a call at his camp in Raipur on Sunday night, police said. Prima facie it seems that mounting family responsibilities and huge debt led him to take the drastic step, they added.

The deceased, Kanchukunta Murali (30), reportedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at the 65th CRPF battalion camp in Raipur at around 10 pm on Monday. He was still on call when his wife heard the gunshot.

The jawan's wife, Lokapavani, said they had an emotional conversation before the incident. "What are you doing, Pavani… Have you had lunch? Did the children eat? My father’s health is deteriorating. We need to take care of him. We need to get my sister married, build a beautiful home, and raise our children well…", were the final words of the jawan as told by his wife to police.

Lokapavani, who was on call, heard a gunshot and repeatedly called out to him but received no response. Murali's colleagues rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Hailing from Shivapuramkottam village in Kanaganapalli mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district, Murali joined the CRPF in 2017. He fell in love with Lokapavani from Anantapur city and got married five years ago. The couple has two children, Tarakram (4) and Mahi (2).

According to Kanaganapalli police officers, Murali was the only breadearner of his family. His father, Mutyalanna, is battling skin cancer and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The family borrowed Rs 30 lakh for the medical expenses. His sister’s marriage had to be arranged, adding emotional and financial pressure, they said.

Police further said that to make matters worse, four months ago, a tragic accident involving a car registered under Murali's name left one person dead. Although it was his friend who drove the car, the deceased’s family demanded Rs 15 lakh as compensation. In the process, even the Rs 4 lakh set aside for his father’s treatment was taken away. Thus, the family was reeling under a debt of Rs 34 lakh. Murali had recently visited his father in Bengaluru and returned to duty just 15 days ago, they added.

"Financial distress appears to be the main reason as to why the jawan took to end his life. His last rites will be performed in Shivapuramkottam village today," a senior officer at Kanaganapalli police station said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.