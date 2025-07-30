CRPF Jawan Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly died by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place early in the morning at the Mingachal camp in Naxalgarh. The deceased, identified as Pappu Yadav, was a resident of the Bhojpur district of Bihar.
Yadav shot himself with his service rifle; however, no suicide note was found at the spot. He was posted in the 22nd battalion of the CRPF, they added.
His body has been sent for post-mortem. The mortal remains would be sent to the jawan's native village, Thakuri, under the Chal Pokhari police station in Bhojpur.
Initial investigation revealed that the deceased had returned to the battalion after spending his leave on July 29. At 5 am, the jawan took the extreme step. Official sources said that legal action is being taken by registering a case in Bijapur's Naimed police station.
In the recently concluded monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, the state government informed that 177 security personnel died by suicide in the state between 2019 and June 15, 2025. Of them, 26 personnel belonged to the CRPF, which is extensively deployed in south Chhattisgarh for anti-Naxal operations.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Read More