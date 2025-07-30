ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Jawan Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly died by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place early in the morning at the Mingachal camp in Naxalgarh. The deceased, identified as Pappu Yadav, was a resident of the Bhojpur district of Bihar.

Yadav shot himself with his service rifle; however, no suicide note was found at the spot. He was posted in the 22nd battalion of the CRPF, they added.

His body has been sent for post-mortem. The mortal remains would be sent to the jawan's native village, Thakuri, under the Chal Pokhari police station in Bhojpur.

Initial investigation revealed that the deceased had returned to the battalion after spending his leave on July 29. At 5 am, the jawan took the extreme step. Official sources said that legal action is being taken by registering a case in Bijapur's Naimed police station.