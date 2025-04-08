ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Jawan Deployed At Bihar BJP Chief's House Shoots Himself Dead

Patna: A CRPF jawan, posted at the residence of a senior BJP leader, allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in Patna on Tuesday, officials said. The Secretariat police station has launched a probe.

The incident occurred at house number 21, residence of BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal. Deceased, identified as Ashutosh Mishra, hailed from Gaya.

On information, a team from the Secretariat police station along with top officials reached the spot and the body was sent for autopsy.

Secretariat police station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar said, "Prima facie it seems to be a suicide case. Investigations are underway."