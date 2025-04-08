ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Jawan Deployed At Bihar BJP Chief's House Shoots Himself Dead

Secretariat police station has launched a probe to ascertain as to why the CRPF jawan took to end his life.

CRPF Jawan Deployed At Bihar BJP Chief's House Shoots Himself Dead
BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal's house (ETV bharat)
Published : April 8, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST

Patna: A CRPF jawan, posted at the residence of a senior BJP leader, allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in Patna on Tuesday, officials said. The Secretariat police station has launched a probe.

The incident occurred at house number 21, residence of BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal. Deceased, identified as Ashutosh Mishra, hailed from Gaya.

On information, a team from the Secretariat police station along with top officials reached the spot and the body was sent for autopsy.

Secretariat police station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar said, "Prima facie it seems to be a suicide case. Investigations are underway."

Police are yet to ascertain as to why he took the drastic step and the case is being probed from all angles.

Dilip Jaiswal is considered to be a heavyweight leader of Seemanchal region. He has been elected a member of the Legislative Council three times in a row and elected as the state president of BJP on March 4, 2025. He has also been a minister in the Bihar government.

Suicide Is No Solution

It is important for people suffering from mental problems and stress to talk to someone. Taking help at the right time can improve the situation, and tragic incidents like suicide can be prevented. You can contact these helpline numbers. Aasra Helpline – 080-25497777; Sneha Foundation Helpline Number – 04424640050 (available 24/7); JeevanAastha Helpline – 18002333330.

