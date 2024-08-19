CRPF Inspector Martyred, Three Jawans Injured In Encounter with Terrorists at J-K's Udhampur

Jammu: A CRPF inspector was killed and three other soldiers were injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on a patrol party in the Cheel area of the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, official sources said here.

The CRPF, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel of the local police, was fired upon by unidentified terrorists around 3:30 pm in the remote Dudu area of Basantgarh, the official sources said.

They said that an inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) belonging to the 187th battalion was hit by a bullet. He later succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital.

To inform about the incident, the Udhampur Police took to its official X handle. Their post read, "During area domination patrol at Chill, Dudu, exchange of fire took place between terrorists and joint parties of JKP and CRPF. In the encounter, one Inspector of CRPF suffered bullet injuries & has attained martyrdom. Operation continues".

The terrorists fled the scene in the face of strong retaliation by the joint patrolling party, the officials said. Reinforcements have been rushed to the scene, and a cordon and search operation have been launched to track down and neutralize the terrorists involved in the act.