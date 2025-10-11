ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Head Constable Killed In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Ranchi: CRPF head constable Mahendra Lashkar, who was injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district late on Friday night, succumbed on Saturday.

Three CRPF personnel including an inspector were injured in the attack by Naxalites on Friday night. Laskar was a resident of Naugaon, Assam. His body was brought to Ranchi where Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Jharkhand Chief Secretary, DGP and IG, CRPF along with many other officials paid tributes to the departed soul.

CRPF inspector Kaushal Kumar Mishra and sub-inspector Ramchandra Gogi were also seriously injured in the blast. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Odisha's Rourkela.