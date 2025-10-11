CRPF Head Constable Killed In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Mahendra Lashkar and two others were injured in the blast triggered by the Naxalites.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 10:06 PM IST
Ranchi: CRPF head constable Mahendra Lashkar, who was injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district late on Friday night, succumbed on Saturday.
Three CRPF personnel including an inspector were injured in the attack by Naxalites on Friday night. Laskar was a resident of Naugaon, Assam. His body was brought to Ranchi where Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Jharkhand Chief Secretary, DGP and IG, CRPF along with many other officials paid tributes to the departed soul.
CRPF inspector Kaushal Kumar Mishra and sub-inspector Ramchandra Gogi were also seriously injured in the blast. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Odisha's Rourkela.
Police said the blast was triggered by the Naxalites in Saranda forest at Manoharpur block of Chaibasa late on Friday night. Chaibasa SP Amit Renu said two IED blasts took place during the anti-Naxal operation being conducted by the security forces in Saranda.
Security forces have launched a fierce anti-Maoist operation in Saranda, a stronghold of Maoists. While several Naxalites have been killed in the operation, the security forces also suffered a few casualties.
On March 22, CRPF sub-inspector Sunil Kumar Singh was martyred in an explosion in Saranda's Chota Nagpur. Jaguar jawan Sunil Dhan was martyred in a similar blast on April 12.
