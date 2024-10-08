Forward operating bases to restrict Maoists infiltration to Odisha

Sambalpur: A day after Home Minister Amit Shah convened a review meeting of all the LWE affected states, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has decided to take steps in preventing Naxals from fleeing across the border and seeking refuge in Odisha.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, IGP of CRPF Archana Shivhare said 70% of Odisha-Chhattisgarh border will be sealed to prevent Naxal Infiltration. During her visit to the CRPF Group Center in Gochaya, Sambalpur, where she inaugurated 348 newly constructed family shelters, the IGP revealed that approximately 70% of Odisha’s border with Chhattisgarh has already been sealed in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF).

"The sealing effort is part of setting up forward operating bases and camps along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, ensuring that no Naxals slip into Odisha as operations intensify on the Chhattisgarh side. Our focus is to maintain control over the remaining Naxal-affected districts by setting up camps deep in the forests and border areas,” she emphasised.

With active anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, we are working to close any possible entry points into Odisha. "The CRPF’s long-term strategy aims to push back the Naxal influence in the region, with the support of both the central and state governments," Shivhare stated. Though there are claims that the government neglected tribal and backward areas, fueling Naxalism, it is not correct, she stressed.

She pointed out that efforts are now underway to not allow Naxalism to grow. We appeal to Naxal groups to embrace the ongoing tribal development programmes rather than continue armed resistance, the IGP stated.