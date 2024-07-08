ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Constable Dies By Suicide At Quarters In Ajmer

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Amarjit Singh, a CRPF constable and a resident of Manipur, died by suicide last night. Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident and a probe has been initiated in this connection.

CRPF Constable Dies By Suicide At Quarters In Ajmer
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Ajmer: A CRPF constable allegedly died by suicide at his quarters in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday night, police said. The reason as to why he took the drastic step could not be ascertained yet, they said.

On information, CRPF Group officers and a team from Ganj police station reached the spot. Police took the body in their custody and shifted it to the mortuary of JLN Hospital. After conducting the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family members.

Ganj police station in-charge Mahavir Singh said constable Amarjit Singh posted in CRPF GC-2 on Foy Sagar Road allegedly died by suicide last night and the incident came to light this morning. He hailed from Manipur.

The CRPF officials informed the constable's family about the incident after which, his family members reached Ajmer. After their arrival, the post-mortem of was done and the body was handed over to them for the last rites, Singh said.

Initial investigation has revealed that Amarjit was posted here for the last five years. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, an officer of Ganj police station said.

The incident has triggered panic in CRPF Group Centre 1 and 2 in Ajmer. Although the reason for the suicide has not been ascertained yet, it is being speculated that the constable was mentally stressed resulting which he might have taken such a step.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Read more

Girl Found Dead in Hotel Room, Her Boyfriend's Body Recovered from Nearby Railway Track at Raipur

Ajmer: A CRPF constable allegedly died by suicide at his quarters in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday night, police said. The reason as to why he took the drastic step could not be ascertained yet, they said.

On information, CRPF Group officers and a team from Ganj police station reached the spot. Police took the body in their custody and shifted it to the mortuary of JLN Hospital. After conducting the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family members.

Ganj police station in-charge Mahavir Singh said constable Amarjit Singh posted in CRPF GC-2 on Foy Sagar Road allegedly died by suicide last night and the incident came to light this morning. He hailed from Manipur.

The CRPF officials informed the constable's family about the incident after which, his family members reached Ajmer. After their arrival, the post-mortem of was done and the body was handed over to them for the last rites, Singh said.

Initial investigation has revealed that Amarjit was posted here for the last five years. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, an officer of Ganj police station said.

The incident has triggered panic in CRPF Group Centre 1 and 2 in Ajmer. Although the reason for the suicide has not been ascertained yet, it is being speculated that the constable was mentally stressed resulting which he might have taken such a step.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Read more

Girl Found Dead in Hotel Room, Her Boyfriend's Body Recovered from Nearby Railway Track at Raipur

TAGGED:

CRPF CONSTABLE DIES BY SUICIDEAJMERDIED BY SUICIDECONSTABLE SUICIDE IN AJMER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.