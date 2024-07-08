ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Constable Dies By Suicide At Quarters In Ajmer

Ajmer: A CRPF constable allegedly died by suicide at his quarters in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday night, police said. The reason as to why he took the drastic step could not be ascertained yet, they said.

On information, CRPF Group officers and a team from Ganj police station reached the spot. Police took the body in their custody and shifted it to the mortuary of JLN Hospital. After conducting the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family members.

Ganj police station in-charge Mahavir Singh said constable Amarjit Singh posted in CRPF GC-2 on Foy Sagar Road allegedly died by suicide last night and the incident came to light this morning. He hailed from Manipur.

The CRPF officials informed the constable's family about the incident after which, his family members reached Ajmer. After their arrival, the post-mortem of was done and the body was handed over to them for the last rites, Singh said.

Initial investigation has revealed that Amarjit was posted here for the last five years. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, an officer of Ganj police station said.