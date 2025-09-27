ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Camp Near Dachigam National Park: NGT Puts Jammu Kashmir Govt On Notice

Srinagar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and other respondents over a plea challenging the setting up of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion camping site on 1,324 kanals (67 hectares) of land at Brain Nishat in Srinagar, which falls within an ecologically sensitive conservation reserve.

The case was heard on Thursday by a bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr A. Senthil Vel, Expert Member.

“In this Original Application (OA), the applicant has objected to the setting up of the proposed Battalion Camping Site for the 61st, 79th, 117th and 132nd Battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at 1,324 Kanals of land at Brain, Tehsil Khanyar, District Srinagar,” the tribunal noted.

The applicants, led by 73-year-old Ghulam Mohiudidin Shah and represented by advocate Saurabh Sharma, alleged multiple environmental violations in the project. The petition states that the land “is not only the Applicants' home and primary source of livelihood but is also an ecologically fragile, environmentally regulated area prohibited for construction under applicable laws and the master plan for the area known as Brain Nishat Conservation Reserve.”

They argued that the site lies within the catchment area abutting Dachigam National Park, is designated as a conservation reserve under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and is covered under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. "This area is also designated as a buffer zone/green belt area in the Srinagar Master Plan-2035, which prohibits construction activity in this area," the petition said.