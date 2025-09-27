CRPF Camp Near Dachigam National Park: NGT Puts Jammu Kashmir Govt On Notice
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 27, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST
Srinagar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and other respondents over a plea challenging the setting up of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion camping site on 1,324 kanals (67 hectares) of land at Brain Nishat in Srinagar, which falls within an ecologically sensitive conservation reserve.
The case was heard on Thursday by a bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr A. Senthil Vel, Expert Member.
“In this Original Application (OA), the applicant has objected to the setting up of the proposed Battalion Camping Site for the 61st, 79th, 117th and 132nd Battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at 1,324 Kanals of land at Brain, Tehsil Khanyar, District Srinagar,” the tribunal noted.
The applicants, led by 73-year-old Ghulam Mohiudidin Shah and represented by advocate Saurabh Sharma, alleged multiple environmental violations in the project. The petition states that the land “is not only the Applicants' home and primary source of livelihood but is also an ecologically fragile, environmentally regulated area prohibited for construction under applicable laws and the master plan for the area known as Brain Nishat Conservation Reserve.”
They argued that the site lies within the catchment area abutting Dachigam National Park, is designated as a conservation reserve under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and is covered under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. "This area is also designated as a buffer zone/green belt area in the Srinagar Master Plan-2035, which prohibits construction activity in this area," the petition said.
The applicants raised concerns over the impact on biodiversity, saying the site is home to the critically endangered Hangul (Kashmiri stag) as well as the Asiatic Black Bear and other Schedule-I species. They alleged that "the construction of the CRPF Base Camp would lead to the felling of numerous trees in the Brain Nishat Conservation Reserve, including protected trees under the Jammu and Kashmir Preservation of Specified Trees Act, 1969.”
Another major concern is seismic vulnerability. The petition pointed out, “The construction of the CRPF Camp in an area of approximately 1324 Kanals of land would entail levelling and cutting of the Zabarwan mountain range, which would severely affect the earthquake vulnerability of this area since this area falls within highly active seismic zones 4 and 5.”
The applicants also flagged the risk of pollution and ecological imbalance due to military infrastructure. “Contamination from heavy metals, hazardous chemicals, and explosives is among the most significant environmental issues within armed forces infrastructure,” the plea said, warning that Dal Lake, which lies barely 200 metres from the site, could face permanent damage.
“The applicants say that the security establishments should be set up at a more suitable and less ecologically sensitive location that does not compromise the environmental integrity, public health, and wildlife habitat of the area in question,” the petitioners said and stressed that they did not oppose strengthening security infrastructure.
The tribunal has issued notice on the OA as well as on the interim relief application, directing the respondents to file their reply by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing. “The applicant is directed to serve the respondents and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing,” the order read. The matter has been listed for November 24, 2025.
